Overview

Dr. Richard Lessman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lessman works at California Kidney Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.