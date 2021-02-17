Dr. Richard Leshner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leshner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leshner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Leshner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Leshner works at
Locations
-
1
Langhorne Office1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 308, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6657
-
2
Capital Health PC - Yardley1690 Big Oak Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 750-6657
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leshner?
Brilliant, attentive, patient, & deeply caring.
About Dr. Richard Leshner, DO
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114940210
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leshner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leshner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leshner works at
Dr. Leshner has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leshner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leshner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leshner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.