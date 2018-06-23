See All Neurologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Richard Leschek, DO

Neurology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Leschek works at Mid Maryland Neurology in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Maryland Neurology
    172 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 698-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 23, 2018
    I saw Dr.,Lescheck for migraines. He took the time to talk to me, obtain a thorough history about my migraines (20 yr hx), and discussed treatment options. The medicine he prescribed was so effective. I'm sorry I did not see him sooner. Michelle, a staff member in his office, is also very efficient, professional, and easy to talk to. She helped me get an appointment to see Dr. Lescheck and have the pharmacy call me back, the same day, of needing my prescription. Thank you Michelle!!
    Connie DeRosa in New Windsor, MD — Jun 23, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Leschek, DO

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164429429
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Pa Medical Center
    • Garden City Osteo Hosp
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Rutgers College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leschek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leschek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leschek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leschek works at Mid Maryland Neurology in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Leschek’s profile.

    Dr. Leschek has seen patients for Migraine, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leschek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leschek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leschek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leschek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leschek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

