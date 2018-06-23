Overview

Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Leschek works at Mid Maryland Neurology in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.