Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leschek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leschek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Leschek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid Maryland Neurology172 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-8300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leschek?
I saw Dr.,Lescheck for migraines. He took the time to talk to me, obtain a thorough history about my migraines (20 yr hx), and discussed treatment options. The medicine he prescribed was so effective. I'm sorry I did not see him sooner. Michelle, a staff member in his office, is also very efficient, professional, and easy to talk to. She helped me get an appointment to see Dr. Lescheck and have the pharmacy call me back, the same day, of needing my prescription. Thank you Michelle!!
About Dr. Richard Leschek, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164429429
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pa Medical Center
- Garden City Osteo Hosp
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Rutgers College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leschek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leschek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leschek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leschek works at
Dr. Leschek has seen patients for Migraine, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leschek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leschek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leschek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leschek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leschek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.