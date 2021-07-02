Overview

Dr. Richard Leland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their residency with Greenville Hospital System



Dr. Leland works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.