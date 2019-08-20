Overview

Dr. Richard Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Lehman works at Motion Orthopaedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.