Dr. Richard Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Lehman works at
Locations
-
1
Us Center for Sports Medicine333 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 909-1666
-
2
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- Southeast Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehman?
I had been a surgical nurse for 15 years and aware I needed Rotator Cuff repair for 5 of those prior to being referred to Dr Lehman. After speaking with Dr Lehman for 45 min I knew he was knowledgeable and respectable. After walking out of 3 other offices stating "let me think about this and try physical therapy a little longer" (fyi it had stopped working a year ago) I was ready to schedule. I am 3 years post op and still extremely happy with my decision. I no longer wake in the night in pain or have to pull over on long drives due to muscle spasms. I highly recommend Dr Lehman he changed my life! From a very thankful nurse
About Dr. Richard Lehman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851392377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman works at
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for ACL Surgery, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.