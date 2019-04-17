Overview

Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Legge Jr works at LEGGE RICHARD H MD OFFICE in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Nystagmus and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.