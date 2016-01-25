Dr. Richard Leff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leff, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Leff, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Kristin Santangelo MD7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 346-8736
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4242Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Totally satisfied with his professional treatment and care
About Dr. Richard Leff, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1568487536
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.