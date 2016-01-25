Overview

Dr. Richard Leff, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Leff works at San Fernando Valley Urological Associates in West Hills, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.