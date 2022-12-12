Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Center52 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 203-2700
-
2
Cancer Care Center2200 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 321-3040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I’m always received with a smile. They are caring, knowledgeable and sweet. Treat me with respect and are really concerned about my health.
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962646745
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Arizona) Program
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.