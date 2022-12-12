See All Radiation Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Lee works at Central Florida Cancer Care Center Radiation Oncology Consultants, PA in Orlando, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Center
    52 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 203-2700
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Center
    2200 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 321-3040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962646745
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Arizona) Program
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

