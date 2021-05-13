Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Tonia Marie Marralle M.d. Inc361 Hospital Rd Ste 424, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-9312
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Staffs are all welcoming and very professional. Dr. Lee is very patient and answers all of your questions thoroughly. I’m very pleased with my experience and highly recommends Dr. Lee to everyone.
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891794269
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Uc Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.