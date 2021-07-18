Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard G. Lee, MD - Idaho Falls3446 S 15th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 522-6335Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Richard G Lee,md - Rigby527 Rigby Lake Dr Ste C, Rigby, ID 83442 Directions (208) 522-6335Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I am not a local resident but I had an issue and needed to see him quickly. The staff was very kind. He is a nice man. I trust his opinions. I honestly couldn't tell you how good he is at what he does because I had almost no time to do any research on him before the visit. He was recommended to me by an Audiologist. Overall Good visit. Quick Easy got the result I needed.
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770796583
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Case Western Res U/Univ Hosp
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- The College Of Idaho
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.