Overview

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.