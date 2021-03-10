Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Tennessee Cancer Specialists1415 Old Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 934-5800
Irene and Howard H Baker Cancer Treatment Center389 FORGE RIDGE RD, Harrogate, TN 37752 Directions (423) 869-5893
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Harlan Arh Hospital
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Doctor lee is an awesome doctor. He gets answers to the problems your having and he lets you know he really cares!
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- U Of Ala Hosp
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
