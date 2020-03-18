Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
S Shore Hem/Onc Associates242 Merrick Rd Ste 301, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-1455
Mount Sinai School of Medicine2209 Merrick Rd Ste 101, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 546-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lee for years and I would highly recommend him. He is well prepared, amiable and efficient. His staff is very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1033118229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.