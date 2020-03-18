Overview

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Lee works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Merrick, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.