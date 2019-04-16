See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD

Neurology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lechtenberg works at Richard Lechtenberg MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Susan Bressman, MD
Dr. Susan Bressman, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD
Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD
6 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Lechtenberg MD PC
    100 Atlantic Ave Apt 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 625-2004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lechtenberg?

    Apr 16, 2019
    Dr. Lecthenberg has been my neurologist for almost 20 years! He is professional; very knowledgeable, caring, and indeed a specialist He has an incredible office staff; making an appointment is easy and the wait time to see him is short. I say now as I said so long ago, for the type of patient I am, i would recommend his to God!
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lechtenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Lechtenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lechtenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427120112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechtenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lechtenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lechtenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lechtenberg works at Richard Lechtenberg MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lechtenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Lechtenberg has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechtenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechtenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechtenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechtenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechtenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.