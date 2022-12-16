Dr. Lebowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lebowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Lebowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associates - First Avenue550 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7022
Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associates - Rhinology222 E 41st St Fl 8, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 501-7906
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Very professional and concerned doctor. Went beyond the office hours to help.
About Dr. Richard Lebowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285653832
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
