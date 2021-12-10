See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Richard Lebow, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Lebow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Lebow works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN, Gallatin, TN and Mt Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howell Allen Clinic
    2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    St Thomas Medical Partners
    100 Physicians Way Ste 330, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Gallatin Neurosurgery
    110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
  4. 4
    St Thomas Medical Partners
    108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
  5. 5
    St Thomas Medical Partners-Gallatin
    300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macon Community Hospital
  • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2021
    We cannot say enough good things about Dr. Lebow. My husband had a cyst on his spine and was in extreme pain. Dr. Lebow moved his office visit and his surgery up by 2 weeks. Surgery was 100% successful and he is pain free. Dr. Lebow never makes you feel rushed and is an excellent surgeon and caring person.
    KG — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Lebow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578610457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebow has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

