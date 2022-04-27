Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lazaro Eye Surgical Center1131 Mall Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7676
- 2 1505 S Don Roser Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract removal in 2014. I have had excellent results with no problems since. I went from being extremely nearsighted to 20/40 in one eye and 20/80 in the other. For me, Dr. Lazaro has truly been a miracle worker.
About Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821177155
Education & Certifications
- Estelle Dohemy Eye Fdn
- La State U Hosp
- Charity Hosps
- Univ Of Ca
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lazaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazaro speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.