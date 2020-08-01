See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Richard Lazar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Lazar, MD

Neurology
1.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Lazar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lazar works at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elson So, MD
Dr. Elson So, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Jennifer Stern, MD
Dr. Jennifer Stern, MD
8 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Ugur Sener, MD
Dr. Ugur Sener, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital
    1401 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 522-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lazar?

Aug 01, 2020
Just an amazing physician. Knowledge is incomparable. Great bed side manner and communication skills.
Bob Detane — Aug 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Lazar, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Lazar, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lazar to family and friends

Dr. Lazar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lazar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Lazar, MD.

About Dr. Richard Lazar, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184633067
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Rehab Inst Chicago
Residency
Internship
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lazar works at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lazar’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Lazar, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.