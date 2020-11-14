Dr. Richard Layfield III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layfield III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Layfield III, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Layfield III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Layfield III works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 300, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 490-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Layfield III?
I've been coming to Dr. Layfield for years and I've always felt he explains everything, walks you step by step through MRI results and explains your options clearly without sugarcoating. I appreciate this. He's very humble and down to earth makes you feel comfortable. My knee is 100x better now after having the surgery and proper road to recovery (you have to listen to his guidance). The physical therapists in his group have also been amazing in assisting on this recovery road. I'd recommend all.
About Dr. Richard Layfield III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326133893
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layfield III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layfield III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layfield III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layfield III works at
Dr. Layfield III has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layfield III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Layfield III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layfield III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layfield III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layfield III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.