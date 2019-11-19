Dr. Lavoie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Lavoie works at
Locations
Richard J. Lavoie27 Lafayette St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-1316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lavioe is great, and genuinely cares about our children. His office staff have been nothing but awesome and helpful over the past 10 years. He tells you up front before your child is even born, that if you don’t vaccinate your children, then he isn’t the Doctor for you...don’t know why that other reviewer was surprised with his displeasure over them recklessly not vaccinating their children after reading of the dangers of vaccinations on Facebook once.
About Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavoie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavoie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavoie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.