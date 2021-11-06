Overview

Dr. Richard Lavi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Lavi works at Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.