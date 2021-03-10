Overview

Dr. Richard Lautzenheiser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Lautzenheiser works at Rheumatology Associates PC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.