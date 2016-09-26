Dr. Richard Lane II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lane II, MD
Dr. Richard Lane II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with David Grant Usaf Med Center|San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
Retina Consultants of Texas9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas218 E Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1922086347
- David Grant Usaf Med Center|San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lane II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane II has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lane II speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane II.
