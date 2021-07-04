Dr. Richard Landrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Landrigan, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Landrigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Med Memphis Tn|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Landrigan works at
Locations
Richard Landrigan, MD505 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 109, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve used him for years and recommend him to everyone. I wasted yrs with other urologist and they didn’t fix me. I’ve had a few surgeries with Dr. Landrigan and he knows what he’s doing and I trust him! He did a surgery for my husband also.
About Dr. Richard Landrigan, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1295798619
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Meml/U Tenn|University Calif|University South Fla
- Meth Hosp/U Tenn|Methodist Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Med Memphis Tn|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landrigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landrigan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landrigan has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Landrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.