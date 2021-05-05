Dr. Richard Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Landau, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Landau, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Landau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BuxMont Urological Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 305, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
-
2
BuxMont Urological Specialists711 Lawn Ave Ste 2, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landau?
very attentive - friendly - provides a good explanation of issues
About Dr. Richard Landau, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235166901
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
Dr. Landau has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.