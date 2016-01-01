Overview

Dr. Richard Lacalamito, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital Nycomec



Dr. Lacalamito works at Gessler Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.