See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Slidell, LA
Dr. Richard Kutner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Kutner, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Kutner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.

Dr. Kutner works at Acadian Care in Slidell, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA, Mandeville, LA and New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Luellen, MD
Dr. Todd Luellen, MD
8 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadian Care
    113 Christian Ln, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 781-7353
  2. 2
    Access Health Louisiana
    2545 Veterans Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 781-7353
  3. 3
    Acadian Care Mandeville
    1150 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 781-7353
  4. 4
    Acadian Care
    1500 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 781-7353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kutner?

    Sep 24, 2021
    I was very pleased with Dr. Kutner. I saw him for about 18 months and then I moved out of state. I wish he were closer so I could resume appointments with him.
    Deanna — Sep 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Kutner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Kutner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kutner to family and friends

    Dr. Kutner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kutner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Kutner, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Kutner, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043267008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Department Of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Department Of Psychiatry
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital, McLno
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New Orleans
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kutner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutner has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Kutner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.