Overview

Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Kurnot works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostate Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.