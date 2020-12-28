Overview

Dr. Richard Kubiak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kubiak works at PBMC Medical Group in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Shoreham, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.