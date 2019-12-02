Dr. Richard Kube II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kube II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kube II, MD
Dr. Richard Kube II, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Peoria, IL. They completed their fellowship with P.S.C., Louisville, Ky
Prairie Spine & Pain Institute7620 N University St Ste 104, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-7774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anderson Hospital
- Harrisburg Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kube did my back surgery 12 years ago. I have not had any pain since. He explained every thing and was very professional.
- Pain Management
- English
- 1386625374
- P.S.C., Louisville, Ky
- Saint Louis University Hospital Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kube II works at
