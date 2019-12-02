See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Peoria, IL
Overview

Dr. Richard Kube II, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Peoria, IL. They completed their fellowship with P.S.C., Louisville, Ky

Dr. Kube II works at Prairie Spine & Pain Institute in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Spine & Pain Institute
    7620 N University St Ste 104, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 691-7774
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Hospital
  • Harrisburg Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine
Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2019
    Dr. Kube did my back surgery 12 years ago. I have not had any pain since. He explained every thing and was very professional.
    IU — Dec 02, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Kube II, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386625374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • P.S.C., Louisville, Ky
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kube II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kube II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kube II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kube II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kube II works at Prairie Spine & Pain Institute in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kube II’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kube II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kube II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kube II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kube II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

