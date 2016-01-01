See All Anesthesiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Richard Krugman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Krugman, MD

Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Krugman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Krugman works at FLA Medical Group, LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    FLA Medical Group, LLC
    8609 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL 32810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 293-1790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Krugman?

Photo: Dr. Richard Krugman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Krugman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krugman to family and friends

Dr. Krugman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Krugman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Krugman, MD.

About Dr. Richard Krugman, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821037193
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Krugman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krugman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krugman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krugman works at FLA Medical Group, LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krugman’s profile.

Dr. Krugman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krugman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krugman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krugman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Krugman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.