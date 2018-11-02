Overview

Dr. Richard Kroop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kroop works at Valley Healthcare Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.