Overview

Dr. Richard Kreiter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Kreiter works at Braaten Health LLC in Bettendorf, IA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Braaten Health LLC
    3740 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 4, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Richard Kreiter, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083693931
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
