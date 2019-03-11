Dr. Richard Kratche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kratche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kratche, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kratche, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kratche works at
Locations
Oasis Family Medicine Pllc655 S Dobson Rd Ste B113, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know who "Iora and our providers" are, but did appreciate Kratche's intelligence and ethics when he was at the Cleveland Clinic in Twinsburg, OH. Sad to see him go.
About Dr. Richard Kratche, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407899842
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U
- Overlook Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
