Overview

Dr. Richard Koty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Koty works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthlmgy in Plainview, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.