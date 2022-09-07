Dr. Richard Koty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Koty, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Koty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Plainview office146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 942-4400
Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Klein and Birns Pllc157 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 517-9931
Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC60 N Country Rd Ste 301, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THOROUGH Answers questions. he only see a few adults mainly Pediatrics. Pleasant and puts you at ease.
About Dr. Richard Koty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koty has seen patients for Heterophoria, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koty speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.