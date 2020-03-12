Dr. Richard Korentager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korentager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Korentager, MD
Dr. Richard Korentager, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hays Medical Center, Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Hospital and Medical Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-2000
- Hays Medical Center
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
i have had 2 plastic surgeries w/dr. korentager. he is the most caring, compassionate dr that i have ever met! also does great work, very professional, listens and has a great sense of humor! i would go to no one else but him! he is totally awesome, so is stephanie his RN.
About Dr. Richard Korentager, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952337735
- University Toronto
- University Toronto
- St Michaels Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Korentager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korentager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korentager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Korentager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korentager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korentager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korentager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.