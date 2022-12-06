Dr. Richard Koplin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Koplin, MD
Dr. Richard Koplin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Koplin works at
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 505-6550
Virtual Medical PC380 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 844-2020
Union Square Eye Care235 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-2020
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to him for almost 35+ years. No one better Excellent caring Dr he did both my cataracts.
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1659340859
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Koplin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koplin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koplin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koplin works at
Dr. Koplin has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koplin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koplin speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Koplin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koplin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koplin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koplin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.