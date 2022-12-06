Overview

Dr. Richard Koplin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Koplin works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.