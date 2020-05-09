Dr. Richard Konstance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konstance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Konstance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Konstance, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Konstance works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Heart of Virginia2762 Electric Rd Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 215-4664Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 685-1644Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Blacksburg801 Davis St Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 210-3733Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine and Specialty Center Lexington539 E Nelson St, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 210-3738
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent all around. He is a true patient advocate.
About Dr. Richard Konstance, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konstance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konstance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konstance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konstance has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konstance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Konstance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konstance.
