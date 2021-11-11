Dr. Richard Konsens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konsens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Konsens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Konsens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Konsens works at
Locations
Orlando Health1900 N Alafaya Trl Ste 900, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 380-8705
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-2444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How many doctors have you had who would call every night after surgery to check on you? How many have given you their personal cell and email address? I firmly believe you get from a doctor the relationship you want only when you are open, honest, listening, and considerate of his/her point of view and perspective as that of a science-based thinking and filtering process. Don’t demand, be open to ideas that might not fit your pre-determined expectations. He could not be any more devoted, kind, compassionate, and welcome to the creation of the ideal bond of collaboration between doc and patient. Never EVER have I had a doc who made me feel so seen and heard as a total person and not just a body with a problem.
About Dr. Richard Konsens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164421897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konsens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konsens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konsens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konsens works at
Dr. Konsens has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konsens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Konsens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konsens.
