Overview

Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Kolecki works at St. Luke's Cardiology Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA, Walnutport, PA and Coaldale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.