Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - 8th Avenue1469 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Anderson1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 301, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-0600
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Walnutport330 N Best Ave, Walnutport, PA 18088 Directions (484) 526-7800
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Coaldale360 W Ruddle St, Coaldale, PA 18218 Directions (570) 645-1810
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best cardiologist ever! Smart and kind
About Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Lankenau Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease
