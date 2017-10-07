Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kofkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD
Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Richard L. Kofkoff, MD, PC16216 Baxter Rd Ste 250, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 532-3525
- St. Luke's Hospital
Ive recently got a breast augmention from Dr. Kofkoff in March of 2017. I had the best experience. Dr. Kofkoff made me feel very comfortable, I am in love with my results. His staff and himself were so helpful with questions I had, and did a very good job of checking up with me to make sure I was alright after the procedure. I'd recommend him to any one who is looking for a great doctor with a great staff who cares, and wants great results! Thank you!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- University of California San Francisco
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
