Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv Universtiy.
Dr. Koffler works at
Locations
Axon Health Associates61 Broadway Rm 900, New York, NY 10006 Directions (917) 694-3348Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Axon Health Associates100 William St Rm 1215, New York, NY 10038 Directions (917) 224-8201
Holisitic Medical Wellness - Medical Marijuana Clinic1005 Kane Concourse Ste 211, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (917) 694-3352Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Integrative Medical Health & Wellness, PC - Medical Marijuana Clinic500 Summer St Ste 406, Stamford, CT 06901 Directions (917) 694-3351Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ready to help and educate
About Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1467557264
Education & Certifications
- NYU - Rusk
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv Universtiy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koffler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koffler accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koffler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koffler works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Koffler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koffler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koffler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koffler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.