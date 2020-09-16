Overview

Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Koenigsberg works at Remington Podiatry Group in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.