Dr. Richard Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Knight, MD is an Urology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Knight works at
Lourdes Urology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-7666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
the best of the best. i ignored my prostate conditions to the point of start of kidney failure. I was recommend to dr. Knight. he explained the [HoLEP] surgery ,in detail which i had done,doing great. he has a great personality ,and takes time to explain things and answer your questions. thank you, dr, Knight and staff. you deserve a 10 star rating! Frank.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477722684
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.