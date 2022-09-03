Overview

Dr. Richard Knight, MD is an Urology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Knight works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.