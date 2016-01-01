Dr. Richard Klump, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Klump, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Klump, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Klump works at
Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group5775 N Meadows Dr Ste C, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Klump, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- OH State University
- Med College Oh
- MC Ohio Toledo
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klump has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klump accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klump has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klump on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klump. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klump.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klump, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klump appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.