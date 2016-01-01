Overview

Dr. Richard Klump, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Klump works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.