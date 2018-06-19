See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Richard Klotz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Klotz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Huntington Beach Hospital.

Dr. Klotz works at Pacifica Laser Eye Center in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Beach Office
    18800 Main St Ste 101, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 847-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Huntington Beach Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    John Dean in Santa Ana, CA — Jun 19, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Klotz, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1750457719
    • 1750457719
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital Cornell
    Residency
    USPHS Hosp
    • USPHS Hosp
    Internship
    SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Medical Education
    Grinnell College
    • Grinnell College
    Undergraduate School
    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Richard Klotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klotz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klotz works at Pacifica Laser Eye Center in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klotz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Klotz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klotz.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.