Overview

Dr. Richard Klein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.