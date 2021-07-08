Dr. Richard Kinnard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kinnard, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kinnard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Dr. Kinnard works at
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was great. Dr. Kinnard is very friendly and nice. Some little things were annoying such as he made me wear a gown which seemed silly for a hand injury. But medical care was excellent, bedside manner was excellent, and all staff (Dr., nurse, x-ray tech) were SUPER friendly and nice.
About Dr. Richard Kinnard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821092693
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinnard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinnard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinnard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.