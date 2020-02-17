Overview

Dr. Richard King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. King works at WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.