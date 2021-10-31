See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Richard Kinard, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Kinard, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Kinard works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville
    4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 336-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Orthopaedic Institute
    1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 620-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2021
    He was AMAZING with my Mom’s (Wynona Trevarthan) severe pain in her neck…..his injections were life changing and for that we will ALWAYS be grateful to his expertise! God Bless him!! Susie Blankenship
    Susan Blankenship — Oct 31, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Kinard, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396793089
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • David Grant Usaf Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

